Atria Investments Inc Purchases 11,038 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 40.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $24.76 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

