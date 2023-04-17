Atria Investments Inc Purchases 13,876 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 41,391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 387,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $110.62 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $95.76 and a 52 week high of $127.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.44. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

