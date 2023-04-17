Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,899 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,854,000 after purchasing an additional 149,359 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $55.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.