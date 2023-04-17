Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,419 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MKC opened at $84.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

