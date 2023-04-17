Atria Investments Inc Purchases New Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

