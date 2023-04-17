Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $219.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Mizuho increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.91.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

