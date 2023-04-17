Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after purchasing an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,583,000 after buying an additional 66,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,636,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

