Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after buying an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,602,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:APH opened at $78.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

