Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 269,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 63,221 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 320,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 192,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 97,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.01 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

