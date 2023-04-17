Atria Investments Inc Sells 15,599 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,599 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $92.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

