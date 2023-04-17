Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,519 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after acquiring an additional 993,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

