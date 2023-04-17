Atria Investments Inc Sells 793 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Pool by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,749,000 after acquiring an additional 86,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pool by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,873,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,213,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $330.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $473.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.45 and its 200 day moving average is $335.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.18.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

