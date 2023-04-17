Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 28.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chevron by 18.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,751,000 after purchasing an additional 703,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Chevron by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,462,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,490,000 after purchasing an additional 605,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average of $170.81. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

