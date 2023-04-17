Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average is $142.27.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

