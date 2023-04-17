Balentine LLC Acquires 1,343 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $79.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $147.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

