Balentine LLC Boosts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after buying an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after buying an additional 415,756 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

