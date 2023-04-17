Balentine LLC Buys New Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,311 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SAP by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SAP by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SAP by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 266,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 83,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $127.42 on Monday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $150.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average of $109.63.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 99.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

