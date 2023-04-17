Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 25,532 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,406,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488,829 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,124,000 after buying an additional 5,169,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,546,920. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath Trading Down 2.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

UiPath stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

