Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 3,191 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.05.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

