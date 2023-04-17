Balentine LLC Decreases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,437 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 122,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

