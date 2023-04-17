Balentine LLC Decreases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after buying an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $169.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average of $147.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

In related news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $421,036.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $1,492,500. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

