Balentine LLC Grows Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Celanese by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celanese Stock Performance

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $110.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

