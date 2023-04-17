Balentine LLC Has $234,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $69.59 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $79.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

