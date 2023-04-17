Balentine LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 114.0% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,295,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 914.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 96,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $69.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

