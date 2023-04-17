Balentine LLC Has $329,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after buying an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $35,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Leidos by 2,971.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,648,000 after purchasing an additional 220,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $91.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

