Balentine LLC Invests $239,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY stock opened at $76.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,935 shares of company stock worth $1,982,060 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

