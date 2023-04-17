Balentine LLC Invests $241,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,728 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.721 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

