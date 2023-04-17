Balentine LLC Invests $329,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 515,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,544,000 after purchasing an additional 132,373 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.69 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 955,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,787,151. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

