Balentine LLC Invests $329,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 515,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,544,000 after purchasing an additional 132,373 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trade Desk Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.69 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 955,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,787,151. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.