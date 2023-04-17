Balentine LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

NYSE CUZ opened at $20.16 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

