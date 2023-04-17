Balentine LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGE shares. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $37.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.15%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

