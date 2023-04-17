Balentine LLC Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 410,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in FMC by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $122.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

