Balentine LLC Sells 118 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

Snap-on stock opened at $239.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $259.78.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

