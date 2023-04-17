Balentine LLC Sells 320 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in APA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

APA Stock Up 0.8 %

APA stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

