Balentine LLC Sells 3,523 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

