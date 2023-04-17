Balentine LLC Sells 6,504 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Balentine LLC lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.6 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.