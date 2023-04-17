Balentine LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ball Trading Down 3.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $89.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

