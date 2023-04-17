Balentine LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Copart by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $77.12 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

