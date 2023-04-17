Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.03. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

