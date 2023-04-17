Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

