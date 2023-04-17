BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FRA opened at $11.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

