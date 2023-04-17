Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Block by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Block by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Block by 2.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 58.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ opened at $64.04 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,772.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $25,029,683. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

