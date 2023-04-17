Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $42.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.26. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

