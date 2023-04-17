Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $145.18 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

