Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 515 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

