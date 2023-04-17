Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 1,520 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $172.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $170.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

