Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $12.10 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 5.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $472.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

