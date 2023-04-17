CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Shares of CDW opened at $186.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.85 and its 200-day moving average is $185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

