Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 145,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,131,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,322,000 after buying an additional 99,648 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

