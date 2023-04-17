Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $152.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.39. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

