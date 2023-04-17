Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 486,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $87,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $172.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.